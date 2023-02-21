All section
‘Teachers Come To School Intoxicated’: Tehsildar Makes Surprise Visit At Govt School, Students Share Their Ordeals
Madhya Pradesh, 21 Feb 2023 6:01 AM GMT
SDM and Tehsildar reached for a surprise inspection of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Bhitarwar district. The officers proceeded to the classroom and questioned the students about their teachers. While sharing their ordeals, students stated that teachers come to school and teach while intoxicated and carry bottles of alcohol in bags. The children said that there are four teachers in the school, but only one of them teaches. Following the children's accusation, a departmental investigation was launched against the teachers.
