All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: Vulture Rescued During Okchi Cyclone In 2017 Released After 5 Yrs Of Rehabilitation
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 28 Feb 2023 12:28 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Cinereous vulture ( Aegypius monachus) was found stranded near Asaripallam in Nagercoil town of Kanniyakumari district during the Ockhi cyclone in December 2017, was released in Keru, Rajasthan, after nearly five years of rehabilitation and care. The vulture was translocated to Rajasthan & fitted with a GPS transmitter, yielding great results. Vultures are amongst the most threatened group of birds today. Given this scenario, every single vulture in the wild is critically essential.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain