All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Sends Mahouts, Cavadis From Elephant Camps To Thailand For Training
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 11 Feb 2023 10:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Thirteen mahouts and their assistants (cavadis) from two elephant camps in Tamil Nadu reached Thailand on February 5 to attend a training program. Sessions were held on techniques to examine camp elephants for ailments and skin issues, elephant bathing, taking care of baby elephants, and more. They will attend the program at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre (TECC) at Lampang till February 11.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain