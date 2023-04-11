All section
Tamil Nadu: Karur Forest Division Plants 40,000 Native Trees, Creates Millions Of Job Opportunities
Tamil Nadu, 11 April 2023 6:47 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu has embarked on a monumental mission to cultivate native trees, generating abundant green wealth and millions of jobs in the process. The Karur Forest Division has already achieved a remarkable milestone, which has successfully planted an astounding 40,000 saplings of indigenous trees. Planting native tree saplings is essential in promoting biodiversity and preserving natural habitats. Additionally, native tree species provide food and habitat for various animals and help maintain the ecological balance.
