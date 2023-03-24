All section
Tamil Nadu: Invasive Plant Creates Havoc In Mudumalai; 2000 Tonnes Cleared By Forest Dept
Tamil Nadu, 24 March 2023 1:01 PM GMT
Senna spectabilis, an invasive plant, has been creating havoc in Mudumalai. It does not allow native species to grow. TNForest has started a massive exercise to remove these in partnership with TN Newsprint & paper Ltd, which uses it to make paper. TN Forest Dept has cleared about 30 hectares of pristine Forest land in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve from the deadly invasive species Senna spectabilis. About 2000 tonnes were removed & transported to TN Newsprint and Paper Ltd to make paper.
