All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu IAS Officer Introduces UPI-Enabled Manjapai Vending Machine: Watch
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 1 March 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
To make sure that cloth bags are easily available to the masses, the Tamil Nadu government has developed a new initiative where people can purchase Manjapai cloth bags through UPI. While sharing the video on Twitter, @supriyasahuias wrote, "The UPI revolution in India has transformed how we so easily transact business in India. The Manjapai vending machine, too, has got a UPI-enabled prototype version. Way to go, Tamil Nadu." Earlier, people could buy cloth bags by inserting coins in the machine; however, UPI payment will make this process easier. #UPI #clothingbag #sustainability
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal