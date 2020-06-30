Tamil Nadu: Former MP K Arjunan Assaults Police On Duty On Being Asked To Produce E-Pass

👉 Subscribe to our Youtube channel for more newsworthy stories.

Former Dharmapuri MP and AIADMK member K Arjunan assaulted a policeman on duty at a toll plaza on the Salem-Bengaluru highway on Sunday night.

The incident took place when Arjunan was returning to Salem from a farm near Omalur.

A scuffle ensued after the police personnel deployed at the toll plaza asked the minister to show his e-pass as he was entering the city.

Agitated by the police's demand, Arjunan started arguing with the police.

Following the banter, the ex MP attacked the cop. After an hour of the ongoing scuffle, the minister was let off. Police officials ordered an inquiry into the incident. The DCP said they would take necessary action against him.