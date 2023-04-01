All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Forest Team Carries Out Regular Patrol Checks To Look Out For Animal Traps
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 1 April 2023 2:51 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu Forest Team at Coimbatore regularly patrols forest fringe areas with a sniffer dogs squad checking for animal traps, snares, illegal fences, country weapons, etc., as a part of their essential duties. All other Forest divisions, too, are on continuous patrols checking violations.
