All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu Becomes First State To Launch Its Own Climate Change Mission; Aims To Achieve Carbon Neutrality
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 12 Dec 2022 5:30 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission on December 9 to protect the natural resources in the state besides restoring them on a long-term basis. The state will achieve carbon neutrality much ahead of the 2070 target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16