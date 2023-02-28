All section
Tamil Nadu: 15 Hectares Of Mangroves Planted At Killai In Cuddalore
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Tamil Nadu, 28 Feb 2023 5:23 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Fifteen hectares of mangroves were planted at Killai in Cuddalore district under Green Tamil Nadu Mission. As per the information, 67.8 sq km of mangroves will be cultivated in the next five years in Tamil Nadu. The fishbone model is used to allow water to reach every nook and cranny of the mangrove area by diverting water from the existing creeks and channels. #TamilNadu #Environment #Mangroves
