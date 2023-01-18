All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Swiggy Introduces Free On-Demand Ambulance Service For Delivery Executives, Dependants
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 18 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, announced the launch of a free ambulance service for all its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain