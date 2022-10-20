All section
Swiggy Delivery Agent Helps Clear Up Traffic, Netizens Hail Him As Hero

India,  20 Oct 2022

Recently, a Swiggy delivery agent has been gaining popularity online for acting as a traffic cop and clearing traffic jams. Srijit Nayar, a LinkedIn user, shared a video of the Swiggy executive assisting fellow car drivers in dealing with heavy traffic. In the video, the Swiggy delivery executive was guiding and helping out people in the middle of the traffic. He was able to divert the traffic smoothly and did it in a quick and efficient way. Netizens hailed the kindness and quick response of the delivery executive and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Even Swiggy reacted to the video and wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Swiggy jackets!"

