Sustainable Infrastructure! PM Inaugurates Goa's New Manohar International Airport
Goa, 13 Dec 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mopa International Airport, named after former Goa chief minister and ex-defence minister Manohar Parrikar, in Northern Goa on December 11. The new airport aims to boost air connectivity in the region and is in sync with the government's aim to promote tourism in Goa. The foundation stone of the Mopa international airport, located in north Goa, was laid in November 2016. The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure.
