Supreme Court: Rape Includes "Marital Rape" For Purposes Of MTP Act, Single Women Get Equal Abortion Rights
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 30 Sep 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a significant ruling on reproductive rights, the Supreme Court on September 29 extended the right to safe and legal abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy to unmarried and single women, saying it is the “right of every woman to make reproductive choices without undue interference from the State”.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
