All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Supreme Court Clears Law Providing 10% Quota For EWS
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 8 Nov 2022 12:27 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The law was instantly challenged in the Supreme Court. Those against it believed that the amendment would end up changing the 'basic structure' of the Constitution. As many as 40 petitions alleged that quota is a deceitful and backdoor attempt to destroy the concept of reservation.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Artists From Worldwide Participates In Chhattisgarh's Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrates Their Rich Culture
'EpiSHOT': Unique Innovation By IISc Bangalore Students To Deliver Emergency Medication Earns Them James Dyson Award