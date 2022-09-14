All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
Writer: Tareen Hussain
India, 14 Sep 2022
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Founded in 2020, Evolve is the mental health app at a global level that is LGBTQ+ first. The app and its proprietary interface provide users with a virtual safe space and personalised, evidence-based interventions to improve their mental health.
