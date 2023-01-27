Support Others & Grow Together!

All section
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Maharashtra, 27 Jan 2023 12:14 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg @CAChirag recently shared a post on his Twitter account talking about his first metro journey. In the video, he can be seen happily moving around on his wheelchair. “People with disabilities do not want an 80U deduction, we are happy to pay tax if we get accessible infrastructure,” he wrote. We should always do something to make life better for others! Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3WnUKGI
