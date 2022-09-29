All section
Suicide Data Of Indian Housewives Raises Alarm About Their Mental Health Condition
India, 29 Sep 2022 3:37 AM GMT
The National Crime Record Bureau report reveals that Indian housewives are most suicide-prone as they account for 51.5 per cent of the total female victims of suicide. It underlines the importance of mental health care for women.
