All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Students March In Banaras Hindu University's Campus To Protest Against Eve-Teasing
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 2 Feb 2023 5:00 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video shared by @bstvlive on Twitter, several female students, along with a few male students of Banaras Hindu University, can be seen marching around campus holding sticks and placards to protest against eve-teasing. A similar protest was witnessed in 2017 when many students protested against a similar issue, which turned violent.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal