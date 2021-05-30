Students Accuse Top Chennai School's Teacher Of Sexual Harassment: All You Need To Know
Tamil Nadu | 30 May 2021 5:01 PM GMT
A teacher at one of the elite schools in Tamil Nadu's Chennai has been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment.
The teacher, now suspended, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after complaints by several students.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details.
