The Logical Indian Crew
Street Vendor Patiently Waits As Bull Consumes Vegetables From His Cart, Netizens Applaud
India, 28 Nov 2022 9:40 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Dr. Sumita Misra IAS on November 23 shows a street vendor patiently waiting while a hungry bull consumes the vegetables he had been selling. A man recording the video questions him, "What will you sell if you offer everything to the animal?" He replies, "it is alright. Let the animal eat." Internet users are praising and expressing gratitude for the street vendor's generosity.
Contributors Suggest Correction
