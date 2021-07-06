Strategic Stockpiling, Rigorous Planning Needed To Beat Pandemic: Former ICMR Director

As India struggles with a deadly pandemic, a massive shortage of essential drugs and medical supplies were seen during the first and second wave of Coronavirus. Dr NK Ganguly, Former Director of Indian Council of Medical Research, in this interview with The Logical India’s Puran Choudhary, elaborates on what India could have done better to contain the pandemic and measures to take for a future health crisis. Watch the interview for more details.



