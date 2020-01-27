Videos

Stories From Kashmir: Version 2: Part 3: "Cannot Return To A Land Of Unhappiness"

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 27 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-27T15:16:11+05:30

After an interviewee expressed her reservations over the original podcast on the Kashmiri Pandits' Exodus, respecting her opinion, The Logical Indian took the decision to release another version as per the demands.

If a listener wishes to make comparisons between the two versions, she/he can find the link to the original podcast below.

Original version -


