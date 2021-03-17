Sri Lanka To Ban Burqas, Shut Islamic Schools: National Security Or Extremism?

Sri Lanka is set to ban burqas and shut Islamic schools citing 'national security'. The decision comes two years after 2019 Easter bombings and has been termed as 'religious extremism' by activists, Islamic groups. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why the ban has sparked a row.

