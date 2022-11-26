All section
South Korea: On-Ground Traffic Lights Installed In Seoul To Alert 'Smartphone Addicts'

Others/World,  26 Nov 2022 3:38 AM GMT

South Korea has installed traffic lights on the ground and traditional ones on the poles. A video shared on Twitter by writer Trung Phan shows the new addition at a zebra crossing. Due to the increasing number of accidents at pedestrian crossings, the traffic lights were first installed on the street as part of a trial project in 2019. It aimed to inform pedestrians about when it is safe to cross the road while they stare at their mobile screens and on the ground simultaneously instead of having to look up at the poles. According to an official, the auxiliary lights were embedded to alert "smartphone zombies" but later proved to help ensure children's safety. The district office planned to expand this traffic light system across Seoul, especially in areas around schools.

