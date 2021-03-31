Social Stigma, Poor Policies: What Keeps Indian Women Out Of Labour Force?

The female labour force participation rate has dropped from 30.27% in 1990 to 20.8% in 2019, according to data released by World Bank. At 21% , India has one of the lowest female workforce participation rate in the world. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why this is a cause of concern.

