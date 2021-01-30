Pakistan: Protesters Raise Placards Of PM Modi, Other World Leaders At Pro-Freedom Rally In Sindh

In a pro-freedom rally in Sindh, Pakistan, protesters raised placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President-Elect Joe Biden and other world leaders, on the 117th birth anniversary of GM Syed, on Sunday, January 17.

GM Syed is the founding father of modern Sindhi nationalism, the protesters claimed that Sindh is the home of Indus Valley Civilisation and Vedic religion which was "illegitimately occupied by the British Empire and was delivered by them in the evil Islamist hands of Pakistan in 1947".

According to ANI, the protesters raised pro-freedom slogans and placards, seeking the intervention of world leaders in people's demand for Sindhudesh.

There are several nationalist parties in Sindh, who have been advocating for a free Sindh nation. They have raised this issue on various international platforms and called Pakistan an occupier that continues to exploit resources and involved in human rights violations in the region.