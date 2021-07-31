Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics Citing "Mental Health": What World Needs To Learn From Her
Others/World | 31 July 2021 11:02 AM GMT
|
Gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to "focus on her mental health".
Gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to "focus on her mental health".
Her decision has sent shockwaves across the world and also reminded us of the need to focus on our mental health. Simone says she has realised that she is more than just her accomplishments.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story.
Next Story