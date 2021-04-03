Similipal Forest Is On Fire, But Govt Continues To Look Away

While locals and journalists say that the fire has reignited in core parts of Simlipal Forest reserve in Odisha, the government refuses to act on it. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur brings to you all the latest updates about Simlipal forest fire that remain ignored.

