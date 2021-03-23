Similipal Forest Fire Not Completely Under Control : Aditya Panda
India | 23 March 2021 12:49 PM GMT
Aditya Panda, award-winning naturalist and wildlife conservationist from Odisha speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur on Similipal forest fire in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. While the government has said the fire is under control, some believe it’s still raging in core areas of the reserve.
