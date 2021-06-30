"If Siddique Kappan, A Journalist, Is Silenced, We Cannot Call Ourselves Democracy"

A Mathura court recently dropped three bailable charges against journalist Siddique Kappan and three others, who have been in prison since October last year for trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case.

But they will stay behind bars as charges under non-bailable offences, sedition and UAPA, remain against them.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh spoke to Siddique Kappan's lawyer Wills Mathews to know about the case in detail.