'Shudras Don't Like Being Called Shudras Because They Don't Understand': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

While addressing a meeting in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP Pragya Thakur said that when Kshatriyas are called Kshatriyas, they don't feel bad about it. When Brahmins are called Brahmins, they don't feel bad. When Vaishyas are being called Vaishyas, they don't feel bad, but when Shudras are called Shudras, they feel bad. Why? Because they fail to understand. She also said that population control measure should be slapped on people who are involved in anti-national activities.

