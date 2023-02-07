Show Kindness Simply!

All section
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Join the kind community @efgorg In this video shared by @heyitsachyut, several small kids can be seen inaugurating an outlet in Lucknow. "Barbeque Nation invited the street kaksha kids of @ourswapna to inaugurate their new outlet in @lucknowlulumall, Lucknow," reads the post's caption. The video is enough to make us realise how simple kindness is and doesn't even cost anything. @thestreetkaksha is an Initiative by the @ourswapna team to educate and empower the unprivileged kids and women in slums.Thanks to their whole team! Much love.Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3XQfKqA
