"Protests Were Not Violent": Shopkeeper At Singhu Border Supports Farmers

A video of a shopkeeper praising the farmers for their peaceful protest at the Singhu Border has gone viral on social media. He said that the protests by the farmers were peaceful, and the demands of the farmers are understandable. "I was afraid that the situation would be bad, so I closed my shop on November 26, but the farmers came to me and forced me to open the shop saying we will help you increase your sales," said the shopkeeper in the video.

Various media organisations had earlier tried to defame the protests with the claim that the agitation has been hijacked by Khalistani elements. However, the farmers have denied the allegations. The farmers' protest at the Delhi-Haryana border entered 14th day on Wednesday.

