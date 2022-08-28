All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Man Escapes Tragic Incident As Footpath Crumbles
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 28 Aug 2022 10:51 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
In a shocking video, a man can be seen casually walking towards a store and moving to a footpath; as he walks over it, the footpath caves into the drainage beneath. The man is seen shocked over what he has just escaped. The short clip shared on Reddit was captioned, “Just another normal day”. The location of the incident is not known.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Must Reads
Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships