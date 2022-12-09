All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Share Love To Get More In Return!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 9 Dec 2022 4:56 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg @gurpreetkgujriwal, who works towards making this world a better place for stray animals to live in, shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account. The video beautifully depicts the idea of love and kindness. Thank you for doing what you do!!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040