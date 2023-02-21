All section
Several Locals Protest As Demolition Drive Continues In Delhi’s Mehrauli
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 21 Feb 2023 7:56 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The anti-encroachment drive in New Delhi's Mehrauli continued for the fifth consecutive day on February 14 amid heavy police and paramilitary forces deployment. A large number of locals whose structures were declared illegal held a protest and created a commotion while demanding the action to be stopped. In the video shared by @DineshKumarLive, many residents can be seen holding hands and standing in front of their building to protest. They alleged that they have been living there for many years and why they allowed the construction of the building in the first place when it was illegal?
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal