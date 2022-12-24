All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Service To Humanity! CISF Personnel Performs CPR To Save Passenger's Life At Ahmedabad Airport
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Gujarat, 24 Dec 2022 3:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. Narayan Chowdhary, 65, was leaving Ahmedabad for Hyderabad on December 20. After completing the airport security check, he began to wait for the flight but all of a sudden he became dizzy and passed out. His wife made a call to the on-site CISF officer, Kapil Raghav, asking for assistance. The officer immediately reached the spot and gave CPR to the man. It is being said that the elderly person had a heart attack.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'Kletskassa': Know How This Dutch Supermarket's Slow-Moving Cash Counters Are Helping Combat Loneliness Among Elderly
Queersapien: This Author Recounts Challenges Faced By Queer Community In India Through Non-Fictional Narrative