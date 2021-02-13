Videos

Sedition Law Is Being Abused, Misused

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   13 Feb 2021 7:24 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Independent lawyer and researcher Lubhyathi Rangarajan has been preparing a sedition database for the past 6 months in collaboration with Article 14, that says there has been a surge in sedition cases in the past few years in India. Lawyer Rangarajan speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss on sedition and why it has increased.

