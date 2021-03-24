'Search, Raid, Arrest Without Warrant': Bihar's Special Armed Police Bill 2021

Bihar's new police bill allows officials to search, raid and arrest without a warrant if they believe "something is wrong". The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains why the bill has caused uproar in the State Assembly.

Bihar's new police bill allows officials to search, raid and arrest without a warrant if they believe "something is wrong". The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains why the bill has caused uproar in the State Assembly.