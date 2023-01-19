All section
School Gate Locked! Students Made To Wait Outside Till 10 am In Uttar Pradesh
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 19 Jan 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A video from the Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh is gathering people's attention. In the video shared by @bstvlive on Twitter, several students can be seen carrying their school bags and waiting outside the school's entry gate. People alleged that the gate was locked till 10 am, and students were made to stand outside and wait for the teachers to arrive.
