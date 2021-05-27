"SC Has Shown It Is Weak In Face Of Stron Executive": Lawyer Anand Grover
India | 27 May 2021 9:06 AM GMT
Lawyer Anand Grover tells us why the judgements of the high courts are more aligned with constitutional values than the apex court.
As India grapples with a deadly virus, several High Courts in the country have lashed out at the central and state governments over shortage of oxygen, lack of responsibility, however, the top court chose to remain silent on multiple occasions. Lawyer Anand Grover tells us why the judgements of the high courts are more aligned with constitutional values than the apex court.
