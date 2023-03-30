All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Say No To Dirty Coasts!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 30 March 2023 12:54 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Join the kind community @efgorg To ensure that Mumbai remains a Clean and Green City, the BMC has drawn up action plans to preserve the pristine surroundings of different sea beaches. This video shows visuals of tidy Mumbai's Mahim, Shivaji Park Dadar, and Prabhadevi coasts. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ensured such daily cleanup drives. We appreciate such measures as it makes the beach a nicer, safer place and also improve the coastal and ocean ecosystem!
