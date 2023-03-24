Save Yourself & Save The Planet!

All section
Tamil Nadu, 24 March 2023
Join the kind community @efgorg A new project was announced by the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu on March 20 to conserve the coastal ecosystem and livelihood of the coastal population, which are vulnerable to climate change. The Finance Minister said that the state government would implement the Tamil Nadu Neidhal Meetchi Iyakkam (Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission) to prevent sea erosion, reduce marine pollution, and conserve Mangroves, coral reefs, and marine biodiversity. We're thankful for such a wise initiative, as we can only save mother earth by restoring the ecosystems!
