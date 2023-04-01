All section
Save Rivers To Save Mankind!
Uttar Pradesh, 1 April 2023 6:29 AM GMT
Join the kind community @efgorg Kushinagar District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and Chief Development Officer Gunjan Dwivedi inspected the Bansi river ghat. Administration employees were busy cleaning the river, DM and CDO entered the river and willingly cleaned the water body with the other workers after observing its dirty state. He gave the message of sanitisation by cleaning water hyacinth from the river. We're grateful for such a step, as rivers need to be saved and protected for a better life!
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain