All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Save Animals, Serve Humanity!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 31 Dec 2022 4:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Cheers to @saahasforpune. Their team deserves your love and appreciation. In this video, they talk about rescuing animals. “Keep rescuing animals. You may lose your mind, but you will surely find your soul,” reads the caption, and we agree with it. Thank you for doing what you do every day!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
My Story: 'Despite Autism Given Speech Difficulties, I Found My Calling In Music & Won The National Award Thrice'
My Story: 'My Child's Diagnosis Moved Me To Build First Ever Clinic For FX Syndrome & Educate Parents About Neurodivergence'