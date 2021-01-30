Beautiful Rendition Of 'Sandese Aate Hain' Sung By Two Ladakhi Folk Artists Leave Netizen In Awe

In a heartwarming video, two local Ladaki folk artists - Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais sang a very popular song "Sandese Aate Hai" of the movie Border. The artists shot this video as a tribute to all the soldiers on Army Day.

This beautiful rendition of the song, took the internet by storm, all the soulful music lovers on the internet enjoyed this soulful rendition. The original song was sung by Sonu Nigam for the movie Border.