All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Runway To A Billion Opportunities': PM Inaugurates 14th Edition Of Aero India In Bengaluru
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 21 Feb 2023 6:00 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 13, inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aero show, in Bengaluru. The theme of the 5-day Aero India 2023 show is "The Runway To A Billion Opportunities," focusing on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, thus taking forward the motive of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' With the Aero India 2023- "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," India's defense sector and defense capabilities will get a boost as US, Russia, and Israel companies are expected to sign multiple MoUs on defense deals with India.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain