Rule Of Law Index 2022: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Declines For Fifth Year Globally
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 29 Oct 2022 2:52 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
As per the recent World Justice project (WJP) Rule of index report 2022, India’s rule of law has declined globally for the fifth year in a row. The data showed that India with a score of 0.50 on the 'rule of law' index, has ranked 77 out of 140 countries.
