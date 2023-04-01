All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Roof Of Guwahati Railway Station Collapsed & Flooded Due To Heavy Rains
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 1 April 2023 7:26 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The roof of Guwahati railway station platform number one collapsed and flooded due to heavy rains. Guwahati city was caught off guard on March 23 night by an unexpected downpour lasting almost an hour and a half. Sources claim that the heavy rains caused many of the city's neighborhoods to flood. Rain is expected to fall persistently in Guwahati until March 27.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain